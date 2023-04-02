Pepper

AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON morning star SARAH PEPPER spent this past FRIDAY night (3/31) as the on court emcee for the NCAA Men’s national basketball semifinals as the FINAL FOUR rolled into SPACE CITY’s GEORGE R. BROWN CONVENTION CENTER.

PEPPER told ALL ACCESS, “In my career I have been a part of some really amazing experiences, but as a native HOOSIER being on the floor during FINAL FOUR weekend was breathtaking. What made the weekend even more special is that my older sister and mom were in the audience to see it all. I told my mom as a kid that someday I would make it to the FINAL FOUR, but at 4 feet 10 inches tall we both knew it wouldn’t be as a player, but she always taught me to find a way to stay in the games you love. So when the NCAA contacted me about FINAL FOUR FRIDAY it was a dream come true. Seeing her as I stood on the floor was definitely a core memory.”

