Brophey

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WPOR/PORTLAND, ME has hired BEN BROPHEY for afternoons. If his last name sounds familiar, that's because he's the son of two extremely well-known Country radio broadcasters, current TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH Brand Mgr. GINNY BROPHEY, and retired WKLB/BOSTON PD MIKE BROPHEY, a 2014 inductee into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME.

BEN previously worked at WPOR while enrolled at CURRY COLLEGE in MILTON, MA. He succeeds BRANDON CLAY, who moved to iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON earlier this year (NET NEWS 1/5).

