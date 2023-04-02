Stein (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

The industry is mourning the death of ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME member, SIRE RECORDS Co-Founder, and former VP/WARNER BROS. RECORDS, SEYMOUR STEIN, who passed away SUNDAY morning (4/2) from cancer at the age of 80. STEIN is known for signing artists like STEVEN TYLER, MADONNA, THE RAMONES, THE SMITHS, TALKING HEADS, THE PRETENDERS, THE CURE, DEPECHE MODE and more.

The BROOKLYN-born STEIN was first exposed to music by listening to the chart countdown on MARTIN BLOCK’s “Make Believe Ballroom” on the radio upon returning home from synagogue, hiding the radio under the pillow from his disapproving father. He was then hired by BILLBOARD’s TOM NOONAN to work at the trade publication while still in high school, where he immediately began devouring the history of the business. From there, he served as an assistant to the man he describes as “my greatest mentor,” the legendary SYD NATHAN at CINCINNATI’s KING RECORDS, famed as the home of JAMES BROWN.

Attending the very first MIDEM, he met MIKE VERNON, a LONDON-based producer for DECCA who worked with JOHN MAYALL, TEN YEARS AFTER, SAVOY BROWN, helping him start BLUE HORIZON RECORDS, the original home for the likes of PETER GREEN’s FLEETWOOD MAC, CHICKEN SHACK and CHRISTINE McVIE.

Working at the BRILL BUILDING for RED BIRD RECORDS, STEIN met RICHARD GOTTEHRER, with whom he launched SIRE RECORDS, first as a production company in the mid-‘60s and early ‘70s, then as a label, releasing albums by progressive rockers like CLIMAX BLUES BAND, RENAISSANCE, BARCLAY JAMES HARVEST and FOCUS, a DUTCH band which gave them their first hit single, “Hocus Pocus,” and platinum album, “Moving Waves.”

When GOTTEHRER split, signing BLONDIE, STEIN turned SIRE into the groundbreaking home of, among others, the first wave of artists to emerge from the punk scene at CGBG, with SEYMOUR leading the way, striking a partnership with WARNER BROS., which lasted until 1995, then resumed again in 2003. His signings ranged from THE RAMONES, TALKING HEADS, DEAD BOYS and RICHARD HELL to second wave groups from the U.S., U.K., AUSTRALIA and all over the globe, among them, THE SAINTS, RADIO BIRDMAN, AZTEC CAMERA, ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN, EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL, DINOSAUR JR., MY BLOODY VALENTINE, PRIMAL SCREAM, OFRA HAZA, K.D. LANG, APHEX TWIN and, controversially, ICE-T, giving SIRE the edgiest roster in the business. Even while taking chances on experimental music, his label churned out radio hits like M’s “Pop Muzik,” PLASTIC BERTRAND’s “Ce Plane Pour Moi” and SOFT CELL’s “Tainted Love.”

On signing THE RAMONES, he recalled: “It was like sticking my hand in a live electric light socket. The jolt went right through me.”

The band ended up being co-managed by his late wife LINDA STEIN, who later became a successful realtor until she was brutally murdered by her assistant in 2007 and DANNY FIELDS.

He was similarly impressed with DAVID BYRNE and TALKING HEADS, another downtown regular: “I was riveted the whole time. It was amazing, and, of course, I signed them.”

Then-HEADS manager GARY KURFIRST said SEYMOUR’s taste in music “was always a couple of years ahead of everybody else’s.”

THE PRETENDERS’ CHRISSIE HYNDE admitted in 1986: “Without SEYMOUR, I’d still be a cocktail waitress in AKRON.”

In 1982, he signed an ambitious one-time dancer-turned-wannabe pop disco diva from DETROIT named MADONNA, famously giving her the go-ahead to make a full album while in his hospital bed recovering from a heart infection.

“He’s more interested in the music than whether he’s going to get platinum records out of it,” MADONNA said. “Every time he signs somebody, he’s taking a chance. And there aren’t many people in the entertainment industry who do that anymore.”

STEIN influenced fellow enthusiasts like the late GREG SHAW, the CALIFORNIA-based founder of BOMP magazine and its namesake label, citing him as a primary role model. “I thought I’d be like SEYMOUR STEIN, who had built SIRE RECORDS and now had distribution through WARNERS. He got to sign anybody he liked and, as a result, was always on the cutting edge.”

An early active member of the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME along with AHMET ERTEGUN and JANN WENNER, STEIN became a fixture at the Nominating Committee meetings, often packing up the deli sandwiches at the end of the session. He was inducted himself with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005 with promoter FRANK BARSALONA.

When SIRE rejoined the WARNER MUSIC GROUP family in 2003, STEIN remained head of SIRE and WMG’s Sr. Label A&R Executive for Independent Music (where his duties included signing labels for indie distributor ADA). Ever the talent spotter, his latter discoveries included REGINA SPEKTOR, TEGAN & SARA, DELTA RAE, KILL IT KID, BEN FIELDS and EWEN AND THE TWO DRAGONS.

STEIN received BILLBOARD’s first ICON AWARD in 2012 at MIDEM, then was honored with the inaugural CBGB ICON AWARD at the second annual CBGB MUSIC AND FILM FESTIVAL in NEW YORK in 2013.

“For six years, maybe longer, I was down at CBGBs almost every night I was in NEW YORK,” he recalled in a speech accepting the award. “Hanging out with DANNY FIELDS, LISA ROBINSON, LENNY KAYE, BOB FEDEN, JOHN HOLMSTROM and, of course, most importantly of all, HILLY KRYSTAL, with his famous drink, vodka and FRESCA, holding court. He gave us all a shot. The bands, the music people and the fans.”

He is survived by his daughter MANDY and a granddaughter. SAMANTHA LEE JACOBS, his eldest daughter, passed away in FEBRUARY 2013, from a battle with brain cancer (NET NEWS 2/11/13).

