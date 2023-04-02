Lineup Announced

LAURYN HILL, MEGAN THEE STALLION, JERMAINE DUPRI, WIZKID and more are among some of the headliners for the 2023 ESSENCE FESTIVAL being held at the CAESARS SUPERDOME in NEW ORLEANS JUNE 30th - JULY 2nd.

Other artists expected to perform are MONICA, COCO JONES and KIZZ DANIEL. DEON COLE, AFFION CROCKETT, SPICE ADAMS and JANELLE JAMES are set to host various ESSENCE events alongside DJ SPINDERELLA, DJ KID CAPRI and DJ CLARK KENT.⁠

The multi-night festival will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a showcase of the genre's pioneers coordinated by DOUG E. FRESH.⁠

Tickets are on sale now.

