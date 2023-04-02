Jelly Roll (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)

JELLY ROLL and BMG label-mate LAINEY WILSON were the big winners at SUNDAY night’s (4/2) CMT MUSIC AWARDS, with JELLY ROLL landing three trophies and WILSON taking home two. Both also performed on the show (WILSON twice), where KANE BROWN and wife KATELYN BROWN won the night’s top prize, Video of the Year, for “Thank God.”

JELLY ROLL won Male Video of the Year, Breakthrough Male Video of the Year and Digital-First Performance of the Year, all for “Son Of A Sinner.” Pointing to the stage as he accepted his third trophy of the night, he said, “It may have looked like 30 yards, but it took me 39 years to walk from there to here.”

WILSON said, “I Feel Like I’m seeing my dreams come true right before my eyes,” while accepting the Female Video of the Year award for “Heart Like A Truck.” Earlier in the night, she shared the Collaborative Video of the Year award with HARDY for their song, “wait in the truck.”

KELSEA BALLERINI, who co-hosted the show with KANE BROWN, did a cold-open, speaking passionately about last week’s elementary school shooting in NASHVILLE, and her own high school experience watching a classmate get killed by a gun in the cafeteria. She said, “The community of sorrow over this and the 130 mass shootings in the U.S. this year alone stretches from coast to coast ... Tonight’s broadcast is dedicated to the ever-growing list of families, friends, survivors, witnesses and responders whose lives continue to forever be changed by gun violence.”

She added, “I pray deeply that the closeness and the community we feel through the next few hours of music can soon turn into action, like, real action that moves us forward together to make change for the safety of our kids and our loved ones."

The CMT MUSIC AWARDS aired live from AUSTIN's MOODY CENTER, the show’s first time airing on CBS rather than its namesake network, and also its first time originating from TEXAS. JELLY ROLL, WILSON, HARDY, KATELYN BROWN and Breakthrough Female winner MEGAN MORONEY all won their first CMT trophies this year.

As previously reported, SHANIA TWAIN received CMT'S "Equal Play Award," which recognizes an artist who is a visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in Country music (NET NEWS 3/28).

The show is available to stream on PARAMOUNT+. CMT will air the CMT MUSIC AWARDS Extended Cut with an added 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content from the show on THURSDAY, APRIL 6th at 8p (ET/PT).

Following is a full list of winners in all nine categories.

Video of the Year

KANE & KATELYN BROWN - “Thank God”





Female Video of the Year

LAINEY WILSON - “Heart Like A Truck”





Male Video of the Year

JELLY ROLL - “Son Of A Sinner”





Group/Duo Video of the Year

ZAC BROWN BAND - “Out In The Middle”





Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

MEGAN MORONEY - “Tennessee Orange”





Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

JELLY ROLL - “Son Of A Sinner”





Collaborative Video of the Year

HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON - “wait in the truck”





CMT Performance of the Year

CODY JOHNSON - “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)





CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

JELLY ROLL - “Son of A Sinner” (from "CMT All Access")

