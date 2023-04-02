-
WEBN/Cincinnati & The Project 100.7/106.3 PD Justin 'Dubs' Johnson Exits
by Shawn Alexander
April 3, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Rock WEBN and Alternative WEBN-F2 (THE PROJECT 100.7/106.3)/CINCINNATI PD JUSTIN "DUBS" JOHNSON has exited. DUBS had been working for iHEARTMEDIA CINCINNATI since 2012.
JOHNSON had served PD of THE PROJECT 100.7/106.3 since 2014, added PD duties of WEBN in 2015, and became iHEART Rock Format Coordinator in 2020. Prior to WEBN, DUBS was at iHEARTMEDIA Rock WKLS (PROJECT 96-1)/ATLANTA as Producer of the KIDD CHRIS MORNING SHOW.
Reach out to DUBS at justinleejohnson@gmail.com or (404) 989-2022.