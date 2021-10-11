Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miley Holds Top Spot; Rema/Selena Top 5; Miguel, Coi Leray Top 10; PinkPantheress Top 15; Sheeran, Miley, Niall Top 20

* MILEY CYRUS is #1 for a seventh week with "Flowers"

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ go top 5 with "Calm Down," up 7*-5* and +1166 spins

* MIGUEL enters the top 10, rising 13*-8* with "Sure Thing," up 1833 spins

* COI LERAY goes top 10 as well with "Players," up 11*-10* and +624 spins

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPCE soars into the top 15, up 16*-12* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up over 1000 spins again at +1012

* ED SHEERAN vaults into the top 20 in his second week, up 29*-17* with "Eyes Closed" at +3166 spins

* MILEY CYRUS also goes top 20, up 23*-18* with "River," up 703 spins

* NIALL HORAN is the third entry to the top 20, up 22*-20* with "Heaven"

* MEGHAN TRAINOR goes top 25, rising 33*-25* with "Mother"

* TOOSII has the top debut at 35* with "Favorite Song," up 591 spins

* P!NK debuts at 37* with "TRUSTFALL"

* TAYLOR SWIFT enters at 39* with "All The Girls You Loved Before," up 260 spins

Rhythmic: Coi Leray Holds Top Spot; Drake/21 Savage Rise; Lizzo Top 10

* COI LERAY holds the top spot with "Players" for a 4th week

* While the top eight songs remain the same as last week, DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE at 4* are up a whoppin' +423 with "Spin Bout U"

* LIZZO goes top 10, up 12*-10* with "Special," featuring SZA, up 187 spins

* NICKI MINAJ posts another big spin gain, up 15*-12* with "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," and is +552 spins

* ICE SPICE is also top 15, up 16*-14* with "In Ha Mood," up 347 spins

* TOOSII is top 20, up 25*-19* with "Favorite Song," up 533 spins

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK have the top debut at 29* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 518 spins

* BLXST leaps 39*-32* with "Passionate," featuring RODDY RICCH - and up 323 spins

* NLE CHOPPA ft. LIL WAYNE debuts at 35* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 599 spins

Urban: Coi Leray Holds At #1; Lola Brooke, SZA Top 5; Summer Walker, Drake/21 Savage Top 10

* COI LERAY holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Players"

* LOLA BROOKE goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, up 1116 spins

* SZA enters the top 5, up 8*-5* with "Kill Bill," up 808 spins

* SUMMER WALKER enters the top 10, rising 12*-9* with "Karma," up 189 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 10 as well, rise 13*-10* with "Spin Bout U," up 182 spins

* METRO BOOMIN enters the top 15, up 16*-15* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

* TIACORINE is top 20, up 21*-19* with "Freaky T," up 88 spins

* SUPERSTAR PRIDE surges 30*-22* with "Painting Pictures," up 882 spins

* USHER leaps 34*-25* with "GLU" and is +723 spins

* DON TOLIVER, JUSTIN BIEBER, and FUTURE debut at 37* with "Private Landing"

* BLXST enters at 38* with "Passionate," featuring RODDY RICCH

Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Dean Lewis Top 10; Pink, Sheeran Top 15

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 5th week with "Flowers"

* The top eight songs remain the same as last week

* LADY GAGA remains at 5* with "Bloody Mary" at +333 spins

* DEAN LEWIS goes top 10 in his 22nd week with "How Do I Say Goodbye," up 11*-9* and is up 350 spins

* P!NK goes top 15, up 16*-13* with "TRUSTFALL," up 293 spins

* ED SHEERAN vaults into the top 15, up 23*-14* with "Eyes Closed," up 1340 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR leaps 35*-26* with "Mother"

* MATCHBOX TWENTY debut at 39* with "Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)"

* LATTO enters at #40 with "Lottery," featuring LU KALA

Active Rock: Linkin Park Hold Top Spot; Papa Roach Top 5; I Prevail, Avenged Sevenfold Top 10

* LINKIN PARK hold the top spot with "Lost" for a 4th week

* PAPA ROACH is now top 5, up 6*-5* with at +91 spins with "Cut The Line"

* I PREVAIL go top 10, moving 11*-8* with "Deep End," up 91 spins

* AVENGED SEVENFOLD enter the top 10 as well, up 12*-9* in their third week with "Nobody," up 87 spins

* JELLY ROLL soar into the top 15, up 19*-12* with "NEED A FAVOR," up 165 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 15, up 18*-14* with "Watch The World Burn," with a +81 spin gain

* MUSE also enter the top 15, up 22*-15* with "Kill Or Be Killed," up 79 spins

* FALL OUT BOY enter the top 20, moving 23*-20* with "Love From The Other Side"

* METALLICA enters at 22* with "72 Seasons," with 498 spins

* ATREYU debut at 34* with "Watch Me Burn" at +90 spins

Alternative: Linkin Park Hold Dual #1; Gorillaz, The Revivalists Top 5; Portugal.The Man, Depeche Mode Top 10

* LINKIN PARK spend a 4th week atop the Alternative chart as well with "Lost"

* GORILLAZ enter the top 3, up 6*-3* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA & BOOTIE BROWN, at +265 spins

* THE REVIVALISTS are top 5, up 7*-4* with "Kid," and +165 spins

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN enter the top 10, moving 13*-9* with "DUMMY," up 160 spins

* DEPECHE MODE are top 10 as well with "Ghosts Again," up 12*-10* and +109 spins

* PIERCE THE VEIL are up 130 spins this week and go 14*-12* with "Emergency Contact"

* BEABADOOBEE go top 15, up 17*-14* with "The Perfect Pair" at +98 spins

* YOUNG THE GIANT also enter the top 15, up 19*-15* with "The Walk Home" at +72 spins

* MIKE SHINODA vaults into the top 20, soaring 23*-16* with "In My Head," featuring KAILEE MORGUE, up 207 spins

* DIRTY HEADS are top 20 as well with "Rescue Me," up 21*-17* at +114 spins

* CHVRCHES go top 20 as well with "Over," moving 22*-20*

* LITTLE IMAGE debuts at 38* with "Out Of My Mind"

* GROUPLOVE enter at 40* with "Hello"

Triple A: The Revivalists New #1; Depeche Mode Top 5; Hozier Top 10

* THE REVIVALISTS take the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Kid," up 91 spins

* DEPECHE MODE go top 5, rising 7*-4* with "Ghosts Again," up 52 spins

* HOZIER surge into the top 10, up 22*-10* with "Eat Your Young," up 169 spins

* PORTUGAL. THE MAN also go top 20, up 23*-19* with "DUMMY," up 36 spins

* JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT debut at 28* with "Death Wish"

* MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA debut at 30* with "The Way"

« see more Net News