-
Exclusive Mediabase Analysis From All Access
April 3, 2023 at 4:24 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:
Top 40: Miley Holds Top Spot; Rema/Selena Top 5; Miguel, Coi Leray Top 10; PinkPantheress Top 15; Sheeran, Miley, Niall Top 20
* MILEY CYRUS is #1 for a seventh week with "Flowers"
* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ go top 5 with "Calm Down," up 7*-5* and +1166 spins
* MIGUEL enters the top 10, rising 13*-8* with "Sure Thing," up 1833 spins
* COI LERAY goes top 10 as well with "Players," up 11*-10* and +624 spins
* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPCE soars into the top 15, up 16*-12* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up over 1000 spins again at +1012
* ED SHEERAN vaults into the top 20 in his second week, up 29*-17* with "Eyes Closed" at +3166 spins
* MILEY CYRUS also goes top 20, up 23*-18* with "River," up 703 spins
* NIALL HORAN is the third entry to the top 20, up 22*-20* with "Heaven"
* MEGHAN TRAINOR goes top 25, rising 33*-25* with "Mother"
* TOOSII has the top debut at 35* with "Favorite Song," up 591 spins
* P!NK debuts at 37* with "TRUSTFALL"
* TAYLOR SWIFT enters at 39* with "All The Girls You Loved Before," up 260 spins
Rhythmic: Coi Leray Holds Top Spot; Drake/21 Savage Rise; Lizzo Top 10
* COI LERAY holds the top spot with "Players" for a 4th week
* While the top eight songs remain the same as last week, DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE at 4* are up a whoppin' +423 with "Spin Bout U"
* LIZZO goes top 10, up 12*-10* with "Special," featuring SZA, up 187 spins
* NICKI MINAJ posts another big spin gain, up 15*-12* with "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," and is +552 spins
* ICE SPICE is also top 15, up 16*-14* with "In Ha Mood," up 347 spins
* TOOSII is top 20, up 25*-19* with "Favorite Song," up 533 spins
* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK have the top debut at 29* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 518 spins
* BLXST leaps 39*-32* with "Passionate," featuring RODDY RICCH - and up 323 spins
* NLE CHOPPA ft. LIL WAYNE debuts at 35* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 599 spins
Urban: Coi Leray Holds At #1; Lola Brooke, SZA Top 5; Summer Walker, Drake/21 Savage Top 10
* COI LERAY holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Players"
* LOLA BROOKE goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, up 1116 spins
* SZA enters the top 5, up 8*-5* with "Kill Bill," up 808 spins
* SUMMER WALKER enters the top 10, rising 12*-9* with "Karma," up 189 spins
* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 10 as well, rise 13*-10* with "Spin Bout U," up 182 spins
* METRO BOOMIN enters the top 15, up 16*-15* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE
* TIACORINE is top 20, up 21*-19* with "Freaky T," up 88 spins
* SUPERSTAR PRIDE surges 30*-22* with "Painting Pictures," up 882 spins
* USHER leaps 34*-25* with "GLU" and is +723 spins
* DON TOLIVER, JUSTIN BIEBER, and FUTURE debut at 37* with "Private Landing"
* BLXST enters at 38* with "Passionate," featuring RODDY RICCH
Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Dean Lewis Top 10; Pink, Sheeran Top 15
* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 5th week with "Flowers"
* The top eight songs remain the same as last week
* LADY GAGA remains at 5* with "Bloody Mary" at +333 spins
* DEAN LEWIS goes top 10 in his 22nd week with "How Do I Say Goodbye," up 11*-9* and is up 350 spins
* P!NK goes top 15, up 16*-13* with "TRUSTFALL," up 293 spins
* ED SHEERAN vaults into the top 15, up 23*-14* with "Eyes Closed," up 1340 spins
* MEGHAN TRAINOR leaps 35*-26* with "Mother"
* MATCHBOX TWENTY debut at 39* with "Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)"
* LATTO enters at #40 with "Lottery," featuring LU KALA
Active Rock: Linkin Park Hold Top Spot; Papa Roach Top 5; I Prevail, Avenged Sevenfold Top 10
* LINKIN PARK hold the top spot with "Lost" for a 4th week
* PAPA ROACH is now top 5, up 6*-5* with at +91 spins with "Cut The Line"
* I PREVAIL go top 10, moving 11*-8* with "Deep End," up 91 spins
* AVENGED SEVENFOLD enter the top 10 as well, up 12*-9* in their third week with "Nobody," up 87 spins
* JELLY ROLL soar into the top 15, up 19*-12* with "NEED A FAVOR," up 165 spins
* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 15, up 18*-14* with "Watch The World Burn," with a +81 spin gain
* MUSE also enter the top 15, up 22*-15* with "Kill Or Be Killed," up 79 spins
* FALL OUT BOY enter the top 20, moving 23*-20* with "Love From The Other Side"
* METALLICA enters at 22* with "72 Seasons," with 498 spins
* ATREYU debut at 34* with "Watch Me Burn" at +90 spins
Alternative: Linkin Park Hold Dual #1; Gorillaz, The Revivalists Top 5; Portugal.The Man, Depeche Mode Top 10
* LINKIN PARK spend a 4th week atop the Alternative chart as well with "Lost"
* GORILLAZ enter the top 3, up 6*-3* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA & BOOTIE BROWN, at +265 spins
* THE REVIVALISTS are top 5, up 7*-4* with "Kid," and +165 spins
* PORTUGAL.THE MAN enter the top 10, moving 13*-9* with "DUMMY," up 160 spins
* DEPECHE MODE are top 10 as well with "Ghosts Again," up 12*-10* and +109 spins
* PIERCE THE VEIL are up 130 spins this week and go 14*-12* with "Emergency Contact"
* BEABADOOBEE go top 15, up 17*-14* with "The Perfect Pair" at +98 spins
* YOUNG THE GIANT also enter the top 15, up 19*-15* with "The Walk Home" at +72 spins
* MIKE SHINODA vaults into the top 20, soaring 23*-16* with "In My Head," featuring KAILEE MORGUE, up 207 spins
* DIRTY HEADS are top 20 as well with "Rescue Me," up 21*-17* at +114 spins
* CHVRCHES go top 20 as well with "Over," moving 22*-20*
* LITTLE IMAGE debuts at 38* with "Out Of My Mind"
* GROUPLOVE enter at 40* with "Hello"
Triple A: The Revivalists New #1; Depeche Mode Top 5; Hozier Top 10
* THE REVIVALISTS take the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Kid," up 91 spins
* DEPECHE MODE go top 5, rising 7*-4* with "Ghosts Again," up 52 spins
* HOZIER surge into the top 10, up 22*-10* with "Eat Your Young," up 169 spins
* PORTUGAL. THE MAN also go top 20, up 23*-19* with "DUMMY," up 36 spins
* JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT debut at 28* with "Death Wish"
* MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA debut at 30* with "The Way"