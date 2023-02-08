Jay

TODAY (4/3) is the day that HAL JAY is returning to the morning show at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WBAP-A/DALLAS-FORT WORTH after receiving a heart transplant.

JAY has been off the air since the holidays, revealing on JANUARY 16th that he had suffered two ventricular tachycardia events within a week and would need a transplant (NET NEWS 1/17); he was notified that a heart was available on FEBRUARY 3rd and underwent the transplant surgery early the next morning (NET NEWS 2/8).

