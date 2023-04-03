Ehrhardt

Former POINT BROADCASATING LLC Chief Revenue Officer CHIP EHRHARDT has joined LAZER MEDIA as Director of Sales.

"We are excited to welcome CHIP to our team," said CRO GERARDO MARTINEZ. "His extensive experience in the radio industry, particularly in the SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA market, will be a great asset to our company as we continue to grow and expand our reach throughout CALIFORNIA and RENO."

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at LAZER MEDIA," said EHRHARDT. "This is a great opportunity to work with a leading Spanish-language broadcaster and to help drive revenue growth for the company.”

