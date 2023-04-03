Butler

SMILEY RADIO PROPERTIES News-Talk KBLA-A/LOS ANGELES Pres./GM ELSTON BUTLER has exited the station to launch and serve as CEO at DIGITAL HOUSE MEDIA LLC, a new entertainment and film company.

BUTLER, who joined KBLA in 2021 after serving as Market Mgr. at crosstown TAXI PRODUCTIONS R&B KJLH and previously worked as VP/Sales at iHEARTMEDIA/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO and LSM at News-Talk KABC-A, tells ALL ACCESS, “I have been in a master class working with TAVIS SMILEY for the last two years. I gave TAVIS my word that I will help him get the startup, up and running and now it’s time for me to pursue my own ventures and pass the baton. I wish TAVIS and his staff the absolute best.”

