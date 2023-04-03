Appplications Accepted Starting Today

The RECORDING ACADEMY's BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE and AMAZON MUSIC have opened their third annual "Your Future Is Now" scholarship program for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) interested in music industry careers. Five winners will receive $10,000 scholarships, and two HBCUs will receive $10,000 grants each for equipment for their music programs. Applications are being accepted starting TODAY through APRIL 28th, with the winners named on MAY 8th. Full details and applications can be found here.

"We are thrilled to bring back the 'Your Future Is Now' scholarship program in collaboration with AMAZON MUSIC for a third year," said BMC Chair and ACADEMY Board of Trustees Vice Chair RICO LOVE. "With the support of our incredible DEI team ZING SHAW, RYAN BUTLER and RICKY LYON, we are committed to leveling the playing field for the next generation of Black musicians and professionals by providing them with invaluable mentorship opportunities and experiences to prepare them for careers in the music industry."

"As a member of the SPELMAN COLLEGE family, I know how HBCU networks serve as an ongoing source of friendship as well as professional support. Projects like the 'Your Future Is Now' scholarship are vital to extending these connections to the next generation of HBCU students," said AMAZON MUSIC Head of Music Industry and Culture Collaborations PHYLICIA FANT. "The bonds these students will build as part of the scholarship program will last for decades to come, and AMAZON MUSIC is thrilled to be at the forefront of diversity and true and meaningful inclusion."

« see more Net News