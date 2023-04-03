Pay With PayPal

LIVE NATION has signed PAYPAL to a multi-year deal to make the latter the "Preferred Payments Partner of TICKETMASTER." Under the deal, TICKETMASTER will also use PAYPAL BRAINTREE as its primary payment processor.

"Our goal is to seamlessly connect artists and event organizers with fans wherever they are in the world, and PAYPAL helps us take that to the next level with a truly global-reaching payments solution," said TICKETMASTER Pres. MARK YOVICH. "This partnership gives fans continuity and confidence that they have a secure, trusted and accessible payment method wherever in the world they happen to be attending an event."

"PAYPAL's scale and ability to provide payments options in global markets comes from the company's experience over several decades and has resulted in a strong reputation among consumers as a trusted payment method," said PAYPAL EVP/Global Sales PEGGY ALFORD. "Our data shows that consumers are nearly three times more likely to finish buying a ticket to a live entertainment event when they see PAYPAL as a checkout option, demonstrating the value the PAYPAL brand brings to this partnership. This expanded engagement between PAYPAL and TICKETMASTER will give fans the ability to check out in as little as seconds with flexible payment options they know and trust."

