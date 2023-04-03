-
Cardi B, Coi Leray And More To Highlight WQHT (Hot 97)/New York Summer Jam 2023
by Pete Jones
April 3, 2023 at 6:34 AM (PT)
MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK has announced its HOT 97 SUMMER JAM 2023 lineup. The JUNE 4 show moves to UBS ARENA on LONG ISLAND, featuring CARDI B, ICE SPICE, COI LERAY, FAVIO FOREIGN, LOLA BROOKE, GLORILLA, THE LOX, FRENCH MONTANA & FRIENDS, and LIL TJAY.
HOT 97's EBRO IN THE MORNING with EBRO, LAURA STYLEZ and ROSENBERG made the concert lineup announcement this morning.