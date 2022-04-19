Hajian

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (HITS 106.1)/SEATTLE and independently syndicated morning show "THE JUBAL SHOW" has added former WESTWOOD ONE and CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA "ELLIOTT & NINA" co-host NINA HAJIAN. HAJIAN started her career at KISS 106.1 and sister KJR-A and has hosted at WBBM-F (B96)/CHICAGO (with GABE RAMIREZ and then DREX), WBMP (92.3 AMP RADIO)/NEW YORK (with EDGAR “SHOBOY” SOTELO), and KZZO (NOW 100.5)/SACRAMENTO.

“About 15 years ago NINA and I recorded a demo together and I was sure it was the show of the future. I was right!,” said JUBAL FRESH. “I was sure then, I’m absolutely positive now and I can’t wait for NINA and I to write this next chapter together!”

“This really is a full circle moment for me, and I am so grateful.” said HAJIAN. “I never imagined that I would be able to come home, team up with an old friend and be back on the station where it all began. I am so proud of JUBAL and the brand he’s built. Big thank you to him and the JUBAL production team for believing that I am the right fit AND for all of their support over the years. It is not lost on me how special this is. I can't wait to meet and earn the trust of our listeners!"

Syndication for THE JUBAL SHOW is handled by THE WEISS AGENCY's ERIC WEISS at eric@theweissagency.com and CRAIG WHETSTINE at craig@theweissagency.com or text or phone (503) 975-6153.

