ATLANTIC RECORDS artist AVA MAX has announced the dates of her summer tour. Produced by LIVE NATION, the tour kicks off MAY 31st at DETROIT's ST. ANDREWS HALL.

The 17-date run crosses the U.S. with stops in CHICAGO, NEW YORK, NASHVILLE, and SEATTLE, and wraps up at MINNEAPOLIS' VARSITY THEATRE on JUNE 30th. Presales begin THURSDAY, APRIL 6th, with general on sale FRIDAY.

