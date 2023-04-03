Pharma Studies

At CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP's corporate blog, Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD has assembled data from a pair of new studies showing AM/FM radio's effectiveness for the pharmaceutical industry. The post is a follow-up to a similar post from last year on multiple case studies reaching the same conclusion.

Among the highlights, BOUVARD, noting that pharma has become the top advertising category for network radio, points to a new ABX study of nearly 3,000 pharma ads that judges a set of 90 tested AM/FM radio 94% as effective as the average score of 660 TV ads at one-fourth the CPM; a study commissioned by the AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP from SWOOP and NIELSEN for a pharma brand said that, for one example, NOVARTIS could see a 55% lift in incremental reach by adding AM/FM radio to its buy for COSENTYX, and that AM/FM "generates massive growth in campaign reach among light TV viewers."

Read the post here.

« see more Net News