Turn On, Tune In, Drop Out

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's SOMETHIN’ ELSE has premiered a new series with journalist, author, and former public health researcher KATHERINE ROWLAND talking to people who have gone to extremes for solutions to pressing problems. The first season of "SEEKING" is a look at people who are using psychedelics and plant medicine to address mental health issues and healing.

“SEEKING is all about our biggest questions and how our search for answers can take us to the edge,” said ROWLAND. “With this podcast, we're meeting people with unique, challenging, and inspiring ideas about what it means to be human, and this season we're taking a deep and intimate journey into psychedelics and their healing potential."

