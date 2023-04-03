Now In U.K.

STUDIO FONTANA-owned production music company FRESHTRACKS MUSIC, which operates in 10 European countries, has launched a U.K. operation, with former BMG PRODUCTiON MUSIC EVP/Global Managing Dir. and UNIVERSAL PRODUCTION MUSIC U.K. chief and TRUE ROAD MUSIC founder JOHN CLIFFORD as Managing Director. The new division will offer its own repertoire as well as will sub-publishing tracks from international labels. CLIFFORD will continue to operate TRUE ROAD alongside his work for FRESHTRACKS.

CLIFFORD said, “After decades in the production music industry and a year working with many other great businesses via TRUE ROAD, more than ever I’m looking for talented and innovative partners who marry the music at the core of our business with progressive technology and people.

“Over some three decades, the STUDIO FONTANA and FRESHTRACKS MUSIC businesses have evolved in a continually impressive way. I’m proud to lead the new UK division in this vital chapter in the FRESHTRACKS expansion, and I look forward to welcoming new colleagues, label partners and clients.”

STUDIO FONTANA Co-Owner MARTIN NEDVED said, “Combining STUDIO FONTANA’s strong and established operation and JOHN’s exceptional track record in the U.K .market and beyond, along with our superior technology platform, puts the FRESHTRACKS MUSIC U.K. business in a strong position that I have no doubt will grow with stunning quality and quantity.”

