JAY SHETTY is moving his "ON PURPOSE WITH JAY SHETTY" podcast from STITCHER to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The show, with the author and former monk discussing mental health and wellness and chatting with A-list celebrities, posts on MONDAYS and FRIDAYS.

“‘ON PURPOSE’ is on a journey to help make people happier, healthier and more healed,” said SHETTY. “Through insightful and vulnerable conversations with icons, experts and cultural figures and weekly workshops, ‘ON PURPOSE’ is dedicated to giving our community the habits and tools to live a more fulfilling life. I’m so grateful for our loyal and ever growing community who come back every day to listen, learn and grow. As the podcast has scaled globally it made perfect sense to join together with the number one podcast publisher- iHEARTMEDIA. We are so excited for this new chapter for ‘ON PURPOSE.’”

“Since launching ‘ON PURPOSE’ just 4 years ago, JAY has become one of the most influential voices in podcasting, especially when it comes to conversations around mental health and wellness,” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “Podcasts are a powerful, intimate medium, so it’s not surprising that we’ve seen such a tremendous number of listeners turning toward this medium as a mental health resource. We’re thrilled to be joining forces with JAY to help him bring his wisdom to an even broader audience and to expand what we’re doing in this category in such a meaningful way.”

