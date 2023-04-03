They're Back

MUSIC OASIS has acquired imaging and jingle producer THOMPSON CREATIVE and is making THOMPSON's classic jingle catalog available to radio once again, with packages including The Wolf Pack, K-102K, Different Kiss, Lite Touch, WRBS Good News, and B96 Beat among the 1,700 jingles returning to the market and ready to be customized.

“I always loved THOMPSON’s creations,” said MUSIC OASIS Pres. BRUCE UPCHURCH. “I’m thrilled to be taking the THOMPSON CREATIVE brand forward, offering their vast catalog of hit jingles to radio stations and individuals once again.”

VP/Sales CHRIS "US" STEVENS added, “This is a unique opportunity to offer an AMAZING catalog of Station IDs once again. Finding the sound that compliments your station’s branding, imaging and mission statement is key to retention and forward momentum. I am excited to be working with Bruce and the NEW THOMPSON CREATIVE!”

Find out more at ThompsonCreative.com.

