AM Campaign

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS is taking its battle to preserve AM radio's availability in vehicles to the public with a new “Depend on AM Radio” promotional campaign emphasizing the band's role in delivering "news, community engagement, entertainment and vital public safety information." The campaign, following the news that FORD plans to drop AM in all of its vehicles and after many electric vehicle manufacturers have eliminated AM from their dashboards, includes a website asking the public to tell members of CONGRESS "why you want to keep AM radio in cars."

“With a monthly audience of 82 million Americans, AM radio is a cornerstone of everyday life for many that also serves a critical, life-saving function during extreme weather and natural disasters,” said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. “Implementing cost cutting measures at the expense of our nation’s emergency communications abilities is reckless and will have dire consequences for Americans that rely on AM radio in times of crisis. NAB’s ‘Depend on AM Radio’ campaign will elevate the voices of listeners who depend on AM radio and share opposition to removing the medium with automakers and members of CONGRESS.”

The campaign is at DependonAM.com.

