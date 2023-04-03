Rucker

CUMULUS MEDIA’s "Your Music First" audio series will feature CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist DARIUS RUCKER and his new single, “Fires Don’t Start Themselves," which impacts Country radio TODAY (4/3). This third installment of the series will air for four weeks on 44 Country stations across the U.S., with vignettes featuring exclusive background stories and personal insights from the HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH front man.

The company launched the "Your Music First" campaign in FEBRUARY, and has previously featured Country singles from THOMAS RHETT and SHANIA TWAIN.

CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Music Partnerships GREG FREY said, “Since launching his Country solo career in 2008, after the record-setting success of HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH, DARIUS has been a consistent hitmaker at Country radio. It’s fantastic to have his singular voice back, and to have 'Fires Don’t Start Themselve' as our next 'Your Music First' campaign. Our listeners will get exclusive content in DARIUS’ own words about his new music and insight into his world.”

CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE VP/Promotion CHRIS SCHULER added, "CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE and CUMULUS MEDIA have had a longstanding partnership, and we couldn’t be more excited to work together to bring new DARIUS RUCKER music to the marketplace as part of the 'Your Music First' campaign.”

After the series airs, RUCKER will kick off his STARTING FIRES TOUR on JUNE 15th, visiting 21 cities across the U.S. and CANADA throughout the summer.

