Perry (Photo: Claire Schaper)

Former THE BAND PERRY lead singer KIMBERLY PERRY has been signed to a solo deal with RECORDS NASHVILLE/COLUMBIA RECORDS. She is now based in NASHVILLE, where she is readying the release of a new EP, "Bloom."

While signed to REPUBLIC NASHVILLE, the group, made up of PERRY and her two brothers, REID and NEIL, notched four #1 Country singles, "If I Die Young," "All Your Life," "Better Dig Two" and "DONE," and four other top 10 hits between 2009 and 2014. They won a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2014, and were also nominated in the Best New Artist category in 2011.

PERRY said, "From the moment I met the team at RECORDS, their appreciation for my journey and my vision for the future as a solo artist has been overwhelming. Everything came together so organically, and it felt right from the very start. I have wanted to live in NASHVILLE since I was eight years old, but I only recently got to officially plant roots here. Being in this town of amazing, creative people for the past year brought me full circle to my original passions -- Country music and sharing meaningful stories. I am so lucky to have found such a wonderful and welcoming community here, and I feel equally lucky to have found the perfect partner in RECORDS to get my new music out to the fans."

In a joint statement, RECORDS NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion & Commercial Strategy JOSH EASLER and EVP JOE FISHER said, “We are thrilled about the honor of working with one of the most recognizable artists in Country music. KIMBERLY has made some incredible music for her solo Country debut, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

RECORDS founder/CEO BARRY WEISS added, “We’re so excited at RECORDS NASHVILLE to welcome KIMBERLY PERRY as a solo artist with her return to Country music.”

