New Inductees Named

PATTY LOVELESS, TANYA TUCKER and BOB McDILL were announced as the newest members of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME during a press conference this morning (4/3) hosted by VINCE GILL at the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in downtown NASHVILLE. LOVELESS will join the HALL in the Modern Era Artist category, TUCKER in the Veterans Era Artist category, and McDILL in the Songwriter category, for which an inductee is selected once every three years.

They will be formally inducted during the HALL OF FAME’s Medallion Ceremony in the fall, boosting the HALL’s membership to 152.

“I’m still trying to believe that I’m going to be inducted into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME,” said LOVELESS, best known for hits including "Timber I'm Falling In Love," Chains," "Blame It On Your Heart," "How Can I Help You Say Goodbye" and "You Don't Even Know Who I Am." “I just feel so incredibly privileged to be invited into this incredible family. Having my name included in the museum’s Rotunda with so many legendary artists, musicians, songwriters and industry icons is such an honor!”

“I'm more than proud to be inducted into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME,” said TUCKER, whose many hits include "Delta Dawn," "Would You Lay With Me (In A Field Of Stone)," and "Strong Enough To Bend," and who won the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 1991. “It was wonderful to have all three of my kids beside me when I got the news. The only way it could’ve been any better is if my parents, BEAU and JUANITA TUCKER, could have been there too. They are the reason and the root of all my success in music. And the fans - they are everything! When I walk in that HALL, they will all be with me."

"I am thrilled and honored to be included,” said McDILL, who is also a member of the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME. Among the many hits he composed are ALABAMA's "Song Of The South," ALAN JACKSON's "Gone Country," KEITH WHITLEY's "Don't Close Your Eyes," DON WILLIAMS' "Good Ole Boys Like Me," and MEL McDANIEL's "Baby's Got Her Blue Jeans On."

COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN said, "All three of this year’s inductees are truly one-of-a-kind storytellers. TANYA, PATTY and BOB each have a distinctive voice and an ability to share stories that precisely represent American life. While their impact is felt in very different ways, their songs are reflective of their generation and experience, vividly illustrating an authenticity that will last forever. We are honored to welcome these three very deserving inductees into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME.”

Added COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG, “Each of our three new inductees has left a deep and distinctive stamp on our genre. TANYA TUCKER, originally from TEXAS, is a force of nature who has been blazing her way into our hearts since she was a teenager. PATTY LOVELESS, who hails from the coal-mining hills of KENTUCKY, sings with mountain soul and makes music that blends tradition with invention. And BOB McDILL from East TEXAS has written some of the most enduring and artful songs in our genre. They have all profoundly shaped our music, and we are honored and delighted that their achievements will now forever be enshrined in the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME.”

