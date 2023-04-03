-
iHeartRadio Promos, Upside Spots Repeat Atop Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For March 27-April 2
by Perry Michael Simon
April 3, 2023 at 8:38 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for MARCH 27-APRIL 2 looked quite familiar, with iHEARTRADIO promos again the leader and UPSIDE again the top pid advertiser. INDEED climbed from seventh to third place, with PROGRESSIVE remaining in fourth.
The list:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 93416 instances)
2. UPSIDE (#2; 68407)
3. INDEED (#7; 54566)
4. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 51589)
5. ZIPRECRUITER (#6; 42403)
6. BABBEL (#5; 36871)
7. JACKSON HEWITT (#8; 30364)
8. GRAINGER (--; 33017)
9. LOWE'S (#14; 31419)
10. STAPLES-STAPLES CONNECT (#15; 30024)