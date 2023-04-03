Top 10

The top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for MARCH 27-APRIL 2 looked quite familiar, with iHEARTRADIO promos again the leader and UPSIDE again the top pid advertiser. INDEED climbed from seventh to third place, with PROGRESSIVE remaining in fourth.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 93416 instances)

2. UPSIDE (#2; 68407)

3. INDEED (#7; 54566)

4. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 51589)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#6; 42403)

6. BABBEL (#5; 36871)

7. JACKSON HEWITT (#8; 30364)

8. GRAINGER (--; 33017)

9. LOWE'S (#14; 31419)

10. STAPLES-STAPLES CONNECT (#15; 30024)

