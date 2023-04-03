Waldrop

Former SUMMITMEDIA/KNOXVILLE Regional Digital Sales Manager STACIE WALDROP has joined BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's TAMPA cluster as Digital Sales Manager.

“I am beyond excited to join the BEASLEY TAMPA team,” said WALDROP. “I look forward to partnering with the sales team and their clients to create custom campaigns that drive results.”

“I look forward to having such a talented Digital Sales Manager as Stacie join our outstanding TAMPA cluster,” said VP/Market Manager RON DECASTRO. “BEASLEY has invested in ‘best in’ class digital products and STACIE will help our team better solve our clients’ needs.”

The BEASLEY TAMPA cluster includes Classic Hits WRBQ (Q105), Classic Rock WPBB (98.7 THE SHARK), Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1), Business-News-Talk WHFS-A (MONEY TALK RADIO), Country WQYK, Spanish Hits WYUU (MAXIMA FM), and Tropical WYUU-HD2-W295CF (PLAYA 106.9).

