Inaugural Lineup Revealed

THE HEAD AND THE HEART and ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT revealed the lineup for the inaugural DOWN IN THE VALLEY music festival at OXBOW RIVERSTAGE in NAPA, CA on SEPTEMBER 2nd and 3rd.

The lineup features WAXAHATCHEE, DAWES, FAYE WEBSTER, MADISON CUNNINGHAM, RAYLAND BAXTER, RICHY MITCH & THE COAL MINERS, MIYA FOLICK AND SHAINA SHEPHERD. THE HEAD AND THE HEART will open the festival SATURDAY with an acoustic set and close both shows with a full band and original lineup performance including JOSIAH JOHNSON.

Pre-sale for two-day passes begins TUESDAY, APRIL 4th at 10a (PT) and promoter pre-sales begin WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5th at 10a (PT). The general sale begins THURSDAY, APRIL 6th at 10a (PT). Go here for more information.

