Cataldi

He's no longer the morning host at AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA, but ANGELO CATALDI is continuing to add honors in his retirement, with the philanthropic non-profit VINCERA FOUNDATION naming him as its 2023 Person of the Year. CATALDI, the former PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER sportswriter, joined WIP in 1990 and retired earlier this year; he will be honored at a golfing event MAY 8th at the PHILADELPHIA COUNTRY CLUB in GLADWYNE, PA, with CATALDI's morning replacement JOE DECAMARA emceeing and EAGLES center JASON KELCE and FLYERS Interim GM DANNY BRIERE steering the event, the proceeds from which will also benefit KELCE's (BE) PHILLY FOUNDATION and TEAM IMPACT.

The foundation's Board Chair Dr. WILLIAM MYERS aid, "We hope that many in the greater PHILADELPHIA sports community will join us in this always fun VINCERA CHILDREN'S CLASSIC. It shall be spectacular."

Foundation Exec. Dir. CHRIS WILMOT added, "This annual event continues to be a highlight of the charitable PHILADELPHIA community. We are so happy that ANGELO accepted. He will be listed alongside such personalities/superstars as JON DORENBOS, DAWN STALEY, LESLEY VISSER, MARSHAWN LYNCH, JPP (JASON PIERRE-PAUL), HOWIE ROSEMAN, and the BOSAs."

