Kleinschmidt

MONUMENT RECORDS has hired MEGAN KLEINSCHMIDT as West Coast Director/Regional Promotion. KLEINSCHMIDT joins from CAPITOL NASHVILLE, where she had been the Promotion Coordinator since 2021. Prior to that, she worked for LIVE IN THE VINEYARD for three years.

She succeeds STEVE PLESHE, who recently departed the role (NET NEWS 3/24), and will represent the MONUMENT roster, including WALKER HAYES, CAITLYN SMITH and TIGIRLILY GOLD.

MONUMENT VP/Promotion LUKE JENSEN said, "We are so thrilled to have MEGAN join the MONUMENT family. Her positivity, work ethic, and desire to grow make her the perfect addition to our growing team."

KLEINSCHMIDT said, "I’m so excited to begin the next chapter of my career with MONUMENT RECORDS. I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with such an amazing artist roster and team."

