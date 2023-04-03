Buddy Russ

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KNGT (GATOR 99.5)/LAKE CHARLES, LA PM drive host RUSS CONRAD (aka BUDDY RUSS) passed away on FRIDAY (3/31) after a cancer battle. He was surrounded by family at the end of his life. CONRAD was diagnosed in DECEMBER of 2021.

Read the station's tribute to him here, which says CONRAD's "energy and quick wit made him a listener favorite here in SWLA on their drive home from work. RUSS never met a stranger, and he was the kind of guy that could light up any room no matter what was going on. His laugh was infectious, and he had impeccable timing for the perfect placed joke and occasional zinger."

Known for his on-air moniker, "Your BUDDY RUSS," and for his outreach in the community, CONRAD was open about his battle with cancer. There were regular benefits scheduled on his behalf, including an upcoming blood drive at the TOUCH-A-TRUCK at the BURTON COLISEUM in LAKE CHARLES, scheduled for SATURDAY APRIL 8th from 9a to 3p. In light of his passing, the event will go on as scheduled, but blood will now go to local hospitals, and monetary donations will now benefit his family.

Before becoming a radio DJ, CONRAD worked as the Entertainment Dir. at a local casino, an event emcee, and a mobile DJ at many Southwest LOUISIANA events. Information on a memorial service for CONRAD will be released when confirmed.

