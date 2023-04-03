Blocking Stream-Ripping Software

IFPI and its German affiliate BVMI have obtained an injunction in HAMBURG REGIONAL COURT in GERMANY against the person hosting stream-ripping software YOUTUBE-DL.

IFPI CEO FRANCES MOORE said, “YOUTUBE-DL’s services were making it possible for users to rip streams and download copyright protected music without paying for it. The decision today from the HAMBURG REGIONAL COURT builds on the precedent already set in Germany, further indicating that hosting stream ripping software of this nature is illegal. We continue to work around the world to tackle the issue of stream ripping which diverts revenue away from those investing in and creating music.”

BVMI Chairman/CEO Dr. FLORIAN DRÜCKE added, “Illegal music use remains a major challenge for the industry worldwide. Globally, 30 per cent of users report listening to or buying music through unlicensed or illegal means, with stream ripping among the most popular methods. This is unacceptable and harms all players in the industry as well as the music fans themselves. Against this background, the decision of the HAMBURG REGIONAL COURT that the host provider must refrain from distributing the YOUTUBE-DL software is consistent and important for the industry.”

« see more Net News