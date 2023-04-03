Virginia(s) Award Winners

The VIRGINIAS ASSOCIATED PRESS BROADCASTERS handed out their annual awards for 2022 at the organization's luncheon and meeting at THE GREENBRIER in WHITE SUPHUR SPRINGS, WV on SATURDAY (3/1). Among the winners, former MEL WHEELER INC. News-Talk WFIR-A-W233CK-W297BC/ROANOKE News Dir. EVAN JONES was honored with the ROBERT GALLIMORE Distinguished Service Award and GRAY TELEVISION NBC affiliate WSAZ-TV/HUNTINGTON-CHARLESTON, WV anchor TIM IRR was given the WEST VIRGINIA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Radio first place winners include:

Radio I/Metro:

Best Spot News: DAVID ADKINS, MARSHALL UNIVERSITY Variety WMUL/HUNTINGTON, WV, “Title IX Protest”

Best Continuing News: DAVID LEFKOWITZ, GARY HESS and MATT DEMLEIN, AUDACY News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP/RICHMOND, “UVA Football Tragedy”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: WFIR

Best Documentary or In-Depth: TREY KAY and MARISA HELMS, WEST VIRGINIA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING AUTHORITY News-Talk WVPB/CHARLESTON, WV, “The Gun Divide”

Best Light Feature: MASON ADAMS, WVPB, “FLOYD’s FRIDAY Night Jamboree Builds Community From Music”

Best Serious Feature: WHITTNEY EVANS, VPM MEDIA CORP. News-Talk WCVE-F (VPM NEWS)/RICHMOND, “Prisoners in VIRGINIA Only Get Photocopies of Incoming Mail”

Best Sports Feature: SANDY HAISMAN, VIRGINIA TECH News-Talk WVTF (RADIO IQ)/ROANOKE, “Poolside Math”

Best Sports Play-by-Play: JASON PHILYAW, RYAN EPLING and LUKE HAMILTON, WMUL, "MARSHALL V. APPALACHIAN STATE"

Best Reporter: MEGAN PAULY, WCVE

Best Talk Show: MARI WHITE, BRIAN WEIGAND and ANTHONY MCAVOY, JAMES RIVER MEDIA News-Talk WLNI/LYNCHBURG, VA, “THE MORNINGLINE.”

Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: WFIR, “Retiring Police Chief HOWARD HALL"

Best Specialty Reporting: BEN PAVIOUR, WCVE, “Politics/Government Accountability”

Best Multi-Platform Story: JESSICA LILLY, WVPB, “WEST VIRGINIA Water Trails: Rebuilding BUFFALO CREEK’s Identity.”

Best Newscast: GARY HESS, WRVA, “Another Mass Shooting Close to Home”

Best Radio News Anchor: DENNIS EDWARDS, WRVA

Best Old Dominion Heritage: JAHD KHALIL and SCOTT ELMQUIST, WCVE, “Removal of A.P. HILL Statue Points to New Era in RICHMOND History”

Best Mountain State Heritage: ZACK HAROLD, WVPB, “A Guitar Surgeon Gives Old Instruments Their Voices Back”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: WCVE, “Another Way: How One VIRGINIA City Reckons With Gun Violence”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: WVTF

Radio II/Non-Metro:

Best Spot News: DORI ZOOK, JAY HART and JAY JAMES, SAGA News-Talk WINA-A-W255CT/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, “UVA CULBRETH Shootings”

Best Continuing News: COURTENEY STUART, DORI ZOOK and JAY HART, WINA, “MONTPELIER Descendants Committee Uprising on MONTPELIER FOUNDATION Board”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: LUKE NEER, ADAM HAWES and JOHN FREEMAN, WINA

Best Light Feature: MICHAEL GUTHRIE, WINA, “MICHAEL’s Real Estate-Themed Holiday Songs”;

Best Serious Feature: MICHAEL GUTHRIE, WINA, “Importance of Providing Housing for Everyone”

Best Sports Feature: LUKE NEER, VEGAS MIKE and TAYLOR PILKINGTON, WINA, “MARCH MADNESS Bracket Preview.”

Best Sports Play-by-Play: RYAN STONE, PIEDMONT BROADCASTING CORP. AC WBTM-A-W273CD/DANVILLE, VA, “Final Seconds HARRY JOHNSON HOLIDAY CLASSIC”

Best Talk Show: ROB SCHILLING and SAMANTHA FEDERICO, WINA\, “THE SCHILLING SHOW: Newly Elected Second Term Congressman BOB GOOD and Callers.”

Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: JOSH LINEBERRY, WBTM, “DCC Job Fair”

Best Multi-Platform Story: RYAN STONE, WBTM, “DANVILLE Economic Development and Tourism Study.”

Best Website: GINYAH WOODS, PIEDMONT BROADCASTING CORP. Country WAKG/DANVILLE, VA

Best Station Promo: JON TALBOTT, WAKG, “Meet RYAN STONE”

Best Newscast: CALEB PEEK, SAGA News-Talk WSVA-A-W221CF/HARRISONBURG, VA

Best Radio News Anchor: DORI ZOOK, WINA, “Yo, Paper or Plastic”

Best Radio Sports Anchor: LUKE NEER, WINA, “UVA Basketball With a Red Hot Start.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: DORI ZOOK, COURTENEY STUART and JAY HART, WINA

Combined Radio/TV:

Best Podcast-Audio: MALLORY NOE-PAYNE, WVTF, “MEMORY WARS”

