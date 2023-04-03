-
Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Name Award Winners For 2022
by Perry Michael Simon
April 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM (PT)
The VIRGINIAS ASSOCIATED PRESS BROADCASTERS handed out their annual awards for 2022 at the organization's luncheon and meeting at THE GREENBRIER in WHITE SUPHUR SPRINGS, WV on SATURDAY (3/1). Among the winners, former MEL WHEELER INC. News-Talk WFIR-A-W233CK-W297BC/ROANOKE News Dir. EVAN JONES was honored with the ROBERT GALLIMORE Distinguished Service Award and GRAY TELEVISION NBC affiliate WSAZ-TV/HUNTINGTON-CHARLESTON, WV anchor TIM IRR was given the WEST VIRGINIA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Radio first place winners include:
Radio I/Metro:
Best Spot News: DAVID ADKINS, MARSHALL UNIVERSITY Variety WMUL/HUNTINGTON, WV, “Title IX Protest”
Best Continuing News: DAVID LEFKOWITZ, GARY HESS and MATT DEMLEIN, AUDACY News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP/RICHMOND, “UVA Football Tragedy”
Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: WFIR
Best Documentary or In-Depth: TREY KAY and MARISA HELMS, WEST VIRGINIA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING AUTHORITY News-Talk WVPB/CHARLESTON, WV, “The Gun Divide”
Best Light Feature: MASON ADAMS, WVPB, “FLOYD’s FRIDAY Night Jamboree Builds Community From Music”
Best Serious Feature: WHITTNEY EVANS, VPM MEDIA CORP. News-Talk WCVE-F (VPM NEWS)/RICHMOND, “Prisoners in VIRGINIA Only Get Photocopies of Incoming Mail”
Best Sports Feature: SANDY HAISMAN, VIRGINIA TECH News-Talk WVTF (RADIO IQ)/ROANOKE, “Poolside Math”
Best Sports Play-by-Play: JASON PHILYAW, RYAN EPLING and LUKE HAMILTON, WMUL, "MARSHALL V. APPALACHIAN STATE"
Best Reporter: MEGAN PAULY, WCVE
Best Talk Show: MARI WHITE, BRIAN WEIGAND and ANTHONY MCAVOY, JAMES RIVER MEDIA News-Talk WLNI/LYNCHBURG, VA, “THE MORNINGLINE.”
Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: WFIR, “Retiring Police Chief HOWARD HALL"
Best Specialty Reporting: BEN PAVIOUR, WCVE, “Politics/Government Accountability”
Best Multi-Platform Story: JESSICA LILLY, WVPB, “WEST VIRGINIA Water Trails: Rebuilding BUFFALO CREEK’s Identity.”
Best Newscast: GARY HESS, WRVA, “Another Mass Shooting Close to Home”
Best Radio News Anchor: DENNIS EDWARDS, WRVA
Best Old Dominion Heritage: JAHD KHALIL and SCOTT ELMQUIST, WCVE, “Removal of A.P. HILL Statue Points to New Era in RICHMOND History”
Best Mountain State Heritage: ZACK HAROLD, WVPB, “A Guitar Surgeon Gives Old Instruments Their Voices Back”
Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: WCVE, “Another Way: How One VIRGINIA City Reckons With Gun Violence”
Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: WVTF
Radio II/Non-Metro:
Best Spot News: DORI ZOOK, JAY HART and JAY JAMES, SAGA News-Talk WINA-A-W255CT/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, “UVA CULBRETH Shootings”
Best Continuing News: COURTENEY STUART, DORI ZOOK and JAY HART, WINA, “MONTPELIER Descendants Committee Uprising on MONTPELIER FOUNDATION Board”
Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: LUKE NEER, ADAM HAWES and JOHN FREEMAN, WINA
Best Light Feature: MICHAEL GUTHRIE, WINA, “MICHAEL’s Real Estate-Themed Holiday Songs”;
Best Serious Feature: MICHAEL GUTHRIE, WINA, “Importance of Providing Housing for Everyone”
Best Sports Feature: LUKE NEER, VEGAS MIKE and TAYLOR PILKINGTON, WINA, “MARCH MADNESS Bracket Preview.”
Best Sports Play-by-Play: RYAN STONE, PIEDMONT BROADCASTING CORP. AC WBTM-A-W273CD/DANVILLE, VA, “Final Seconds HARRY JOHNSON HOLIDAY CLASSIC”
Best Talk Show: ROB SCHILLING and SAMANTHA FEDERICO, WINA\, “THE SCHILLING SHOW: Newly Elected Second Term Congressman BOB GOOD and Callers.”
Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: JOSH LINEBERRY, WBTM, “DCC Job Fair”
Best Multi-Platform Story: RYAN STONE, WBTM, “DANVILLE Economic Development and Tourism Study.”
Best Website: GINYAH WOODS, PIEDMONT BROADCASTING CORP. Country WAKG/DANVILLE, VA
Best Station Promo: JON TALBOTT, WAKG, “Meet RYAN STONE”
Best Newscast: CALEB PEEK, SAGA News-Talk WSVA-A-W221CF/HARRISONBURG, VA
Best Radio News Anchor: DORI ZOOK, WINA, “Yo, Paper or Plastic”
Best Radio Sports Anchor: LUKE NEER, WINA, “UVA Basketball With a Red Hot Start.”
Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: DORI ZOOK, COURTENEY STUART and JAY HART, WINA
Combined Radio/TV:
Best Podcast-Audio: MALLORY NOE-PAYNE, WVTF, “MEMORY WARS”