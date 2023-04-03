Walker

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to BRISTOL BROADCASTING Country WXBQ/TRI-CITIES, TN/VA morning co-host BEN WALKER, who had what PD and morning co-host NIKKI THOMAS called a "scary medical emergency on the air this morning" (4/3).

In a FACEBOOK post, THOMAS described the harrowing incident. "It started with a break at 6:50 am," she shared. "He seemed fine, but the words coming out of his mouth made no sense at all. We closed the break quickly, and that's when he went down to the floor. We can't thank the First Responders and EMTs from the BRISTOL VA FIRE DEPARTMENT that helped out this morning nearly enough. God bless every single one of those guys. They worked on him for almost an hour in the studio and transported him to a local hospital."

Her post continued, "Thank goodness he's now able to speak and he's recovering. His sweet wife NAOMI is keeping us updated. It's with her blessing that I'm posting this and keeping folks updated. We thought we were losing him. Pretty terrifying. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

