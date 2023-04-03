-
The Great South Bay Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup
by Jeff McKay
April 4, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
PHIL LESH & FRIENDS, ELECTRIC HOT TUNA, DIRTY HEADS, AND GOVERNMENT MULE are the headline acts for the 2023 GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL, taking place at SHOREFRONT PARK in PATCHOGUE VILLAGE, NY on JULY 20-23.
The four-day festival will feature over 60 performers on four stages, in classic and contemporary rock, jam, blues, jazz, Americana, ska, reggae, alternative and funk genres.
