GERMAN-based music publishing house EDITION PETERS, which has offices in LONDON and NEW YORK, has sold controlling interest in their company to WISE MUSIC GROUP, headquartered in LONDON, and also has offices in NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES. In the deal, WISE MUSIC GROUP will own EDITION PETERS in partnership with CHRISTIAN HINRICHSEN.

WISE MUSIC GROUP Director of Global Rights Development and new chairman of EDITION PETERS GROUP CHRIS BUTLER said, “This acquisition emphasizes WISE MUSIC GROUP’s commitment to the classical genre and reinforces the group’s long record of investment worldwide. The iconic PETERS brand is recognized universally by students, composers and professionals, and its roster of composers over the past 200 years is remarkable. We look forward to building on that unique heritage and legacy.”

HINRICHSEN FOUNDATION CHAIRMAN TIM BERG said, “We are delighted to have reached agreement with WISE MUSIC GROUP and with CHRISTIAN HINRICHSEN. We believe EDITION PETERS will be at home alongside many iconic names from music publishing history, working closely with a team that is passionate about the classical music. For the Foundation this creates an opportunity confidently to support contemporary music performance within the UK, particularly at this time of significant change”.

HINRICHSEN said, “This is the natural union of two companies with proven track records in the specialist area of contemporary classical music publishing. I look forward to EDITION PETERS GROUP having new opportunities to develop its unique catalogue as a member of WISE MUSIC GROUP’s international family of music publishers”.

