NASHVILLE-based TONIGHT WE MAKE HISTORY PUBLISHING (TWMH) has acquired the back catalog and executed a future co-publishing deal with DREAMCATCHER ARTISTS' TENILLE ARTS. In addition, TWMH has also signed an agreement with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING (SMP) to administer the company’s catalog, which includes ARTS' #1 hit “Somebody Like That,” which is nearly certified double Platinum, as well as her “I Hate This” and “Back Then Right Now,” both approaching Gold certification.

TWMH is owned by POWELL HEDLEY, who is also the CEO of DREAMCATCHER ARTISTS and DREAMCATCHER MANAGEMENT. ARTS has a record deal and a management agreement with both. HEDLEY previously published DEAN DILLON for six years. During this period, DILLON was honored as a BMI Icon, and had several co-writes and cuts by GEORGE STRAIT, LUKE COMBS, LAINEY WILSON, KENNY CHESNEY, JAKE OWEN, JON PARDI, MADDIE & TAE, and more. CAROLE ANN MOBLEY will remain on board as A&R for ARTS and will continue to book her calendar.

HEDLEY said, “We are very excited to continue our partnership with TENILLE ARTS. We have the freedom and flexibility of staying independent, and the publishing acquisition allows us to move swiftly on all fronts. We are looking forward to helping TENILLE reach her highest potential as her star continues to rise."

SMP NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON added, “POWELL and TENILLE are focused, driven and creative in every aspect of their business. TENILLE’s songs are delivered from the heart, and shine with a genuine spirit. SMP NASHVILLE is very proud to champion TENILLE’s continued songwriting and POWELL’s vision for TWMH PUBLISHING.”

