ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on WEDNESDAY (4/5) to AUDACY Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN, MT. RUSHMORE BROADCASTING’s KEVIN BARRETT, former RESULTS RADIO Dir./Programming & Operations RICO GARCIA, KCKC/KANSAS CITY and LUCKY PRODUCTIONS' JACQUI LUCKY, WWGR/FT. MYERS’ VALLERI ST. JOHN, WYND/ELIZABETH CITY-NAGS HEAD, NC OM HUNT THOMAS, KWEN/TULSA APD/MD JENNY LAW, WQQO/TOLEDO PD JOHN DIMODICA, WHUR/WASHINGTON DC and HOWARD UNIVERSITY RADIO NETWORK GM SEAN PLATER, and to BIG LOUD’s KELLEY BROCK.

Celebrating Birthdays on THURSDAY (4/6), STONE CREATIVE's STEVE STONE, former IN2UNE Dir./Promotion, Rock Formats JESSICA JOHNSON, KRRL/LOS ANGELES J CRUZ, KJUG/VISALIA PD RIK MCNEIL, AUDACY Alternative National Talent, KRBZ/KANSAS CITY’s LAZLO, former WLDB/MILWAUKEE PD STAN ATKINSON, WFOM/ATLANTA’s NEAL BOORTZ, MMNRK MUSIC VP/Radio Promotion & Artist Development and G&G ENTERTAINMENT CONSULTANTS’ GEORGE CAPPELLINI, VOICEOVER AMERICA’s JOHN DRISCOLL, OKLAHOMA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres. VINCE HARRISON, WGCO/SAVANNAH's SCOTT KEITH, former MIDWEST/WAUSAU OM DEREK MORAN, WWDC/WASHINGTON D.C.’s BRYAN SCHLOSSBERG, BRIAN STONE MEDIA INTERESTS Pres. BRIAN STONE, WESTWOOD ONE's SHANNON STONE, WEEC/SPRINGFIELD and WFCJ/DAYTON’s THERESE ROMANO, former KNCO/SACRAMENTO’s JOHN AUGUST, BUSINESS NEWS NETWORKS’ FRED WALLIN, ROCK104.COM's MONICA RIX, WFFN/TUSCALOOSA’s MEG SUMMERS, KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS’ FALEN, and ALL PRO/RIVERSIDE’s BRIAN BOGET.

