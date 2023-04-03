Nizialek and Banks (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SIRIUSXM "The Highway" morning co-host MACIE BANKS, who took to social media TODAY (4/3) to share that she and her husband, XFL football player CAMERON NIZIALEK of the SEATTLE SEA DRAGONS, are expecting their first child, a daughter, in the summer.

She shared, "She’s gonna be the sweetest thing AUGUST ever did see ... Halfway to meeting our baby GIRL! & havin' me a glass of wine."

« back to Net News