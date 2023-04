Paul Rudd Is 54 (Photo: Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on THURSDAY (4/6), to STONE CREATIVE's STEVE STONE, former IN2UNE Dir./Promotion, Rock Formats JESSICA JOHNSON, KRRL/LOS ANGELES J CRUZ, KJUG/VISALIA PD RIK MCNEIL, KRBZ/KANSAS CITY PM Driver LAZLO, former WLDB/MILWAUKEE PD STAN ATKINSON, WFOM/ATLANTA’s NEAL BOORTZ, MNRK MUSIC VP/Radio Promotion & Artist Development and G&G ENTERTAINMENT CONSULTANTS’ GEORGE CAPPELLINI, VOICEOVER AMERICA’s JOHN DRISCOLL, OKLAHOMA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres. VANCE HARRISON, WGCO/SAVANNAH's SCOTT KEITH, former MIDWEST/WAUSAU OM DEREK MORAN, WWDC/WASHINGTON D.C.’s BRYAN SCHLOSSBERG, BRIAN STONE MEDIA INTERESTS Pres. BRIAN STONE, WESTWOOD ONE's SHANNON STONE, WEEC/SPRINGFIELD and WFCJ/DAYTON’s THERESE ROMANO, former KNCO/SACRAMENTO’s JOHN AUGUST, BUSINESS NEWS NETWORKS’ FRED WALLIN, ROCK104.COM's MONICA RIX, WFFN/TUSCALOOSA’s MEG SUMMERS, KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS’ FALEN, and to ALL PRO/RIVERSIDE’s BRIAN BOGET.

Celebrating Birthdays on FRIDAY (4/7), GEFFEN VP/Promotion KO-FUNG SHIH, WZPW-WFYR-WBNQ-WBWN-WJBC/PEORIA OM “RED HOT” BRIAN SCOTT, broadcast vet FREDDIE COLON, ERICK ABRAHAM VOICEOVERS' ERICK ABRAHAM, NULEAFMARKTING’s TODD BAKER, SALEM RADIO NETWORK’s MIKE GALLAGHER, MIDWEST/KALAMAZOO Dir./Programming BRIAN HAYES, SKIP KELLY VOICEOVERS’ SKIP KELLY, MUSICMASTER Pres./GM JOE KNAPP, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s MICHAEL CHASE, voiceover/imaging man C.C. MCCARTNEY, REX ON THE ROAD’s REX MCNEILL, NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES VP/DATA & Operations ERIN GABBARD, and WTKS-WYGM/ORLANDO PD JACK BRADSHAW.

