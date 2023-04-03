Schuster (Photo: Universal Music Publishing Nashville)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP NASHVILLE (UMPG) has signed rising Country singer-songwriter MATT SCHUSTER to an exclusive global publishing agreement.

The 21-year-old ILLINOIS native has built a large social media fanbase, and has amassed more than 75 million streams of his original songs, including "Know Ya," "From The Start," and "If I Was a Cowboy." He recently released his latest single, "Wasted Prayers," to all streaming services.

UMPG Dir./A&R ROXY KING said, "The first time I heard MATT’s songs and voice, I knew we had to work with him. His talent, work ethic and vision have captured the interest of MUSIC ROW and beyond. We are thrilled that he chose UMPG as his music publishing partner and look forward to supporting all of his success to come."

SCHUSTER said, "This relationship is the beginning of something very special. ROXY and the UMPG team really understand my vision, and it’s so encouraging to know they have the same goals. This feels like family. I’m so proud to call UMPG home."

« see more Net News