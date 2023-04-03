Walls

BECCA WALLS has departed BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) as her position, Content Mgr. and host for BIG MACHINE RADIO, has been eliminated effective TODAY (4/3). She had been with the company since 2016. WALLS remains a member of the BROADWAY AND FRIENDS radio show, nationally syndicated by OCEANIC TRADEWINDS and UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS, as well as continuing to provide artist content to BENZTOWN’s AMERICOUNTRY PREP service.

She tells ALL ACCESS, "It has been a privilege to work with SCOTT BORCHETTA, SANDI BORCHETTA, DAVE KELLY, and the entire team at BMLG. I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to learn, to grow, to sharpen my skill sets, and to expand my knowledge about the business. I have also adored working with our incredible roster of artists."

WALLS said, "When I was first hired at BMLG, my position was created to bring several freelance projects in house, and to manage and host a show on the label’s online radio platform, BIG MACHINE RADIO. Over the past seven years my responsibilities have evolved, and I have had the privilege of sharing the stories of BMLG’s artists through audio and video interviews, which were used for cut by cuts, EPKs, digital pieces and other promotional content, the BMLG Weekly Prep, which provided fresh content every MONDAY morning from every artist on the roster who had an active single at radio, as well as some of our streaming-only artists. I booked and ran satellite radio tours and round robins with our radio and media partners, produced album specials for radio and DSPs, voiced and produced commercials and hosted various events for the label group, among other things."

She added, "For the first time since leaving my job as ‘BECCA the Weather Goddess’ - producer, co-host and founding member of AFTER MIDNITE WITH BLAIR GARNER - almost 26 years ago, and moving to NASHVILLE, I have absolutely no idea what’s next. I am still part of BORADWAY AND FRIENDS (the reigning ACM National Personality of the Year winners until the new winners are announced this month), and still provide artist content to BENZTOWN’s AMERICOUNTRY PREP, however those have always been part-time passion projects that have allowed me to pursue other full-time and freelance opportunities. So, I’m excited to explore new opportunities, I am available to freelance, and I look forward to helping artists continue to share their stories with the world."

Reach WALLS here.

« see more Net News