ROSTRUM RECORDS has named LESLIE ROSALES Head Of Marketing, reporting to label President ERIKA MONTES.

MONTES said, “LESLIE has an excellent track record in the marketing and management of both emerging and established artists. It’s her kind of experience that aligns with ROSTRUM’s commitment to the success of an artist's journey and we’re excited to welcome her to the family."

ROSALES added, “I’m excited to continue living out my purpose and joining the ROSTRUM family. Helping and developing artists is a passion of mine, and I love to be on the ground level with them as they make music and build up their brands. Having the hybrid mind of a marketer and manager is my unique strength, and I’m ready to create and execute with ROSTRUM’s talented roster.”

ROSALES joins the label from HIGH STANDARDZ, where she’ll continue as a consultant for their emerging artists, including COCO JONES and LADY LONDON. She previously held marketing roles at 88RISING and DEF JAM and worked in artist management with EMAGEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP.

