MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON, WI has hired KRISTINA CARLYLE as the new morning show co-host. She joins FISH CALLOWAY on FISH WITH FRIENDS beginning MONDAY, APRIL 17th.

CARLYLE joins the Q106 team from PAMAL BROADCASTING, where she is currently midday host at Country WKLI/WKBE (100.9/107.1 THE CAT) and morning co-host at sister AC WYJB (B.95.5)/ALBANY, NY. She will depart PAMAL on FRIDAY, APRIL 7th (NET NEWS 3/31).

MID-WEST FAMILY MADISON OM RANDY HAWKE said CARLYLE's "love of Country music, knowledge of radio and social media savvy make her the perfect person to continue the growth and evolution of FISH WITH FRIENDS.”

CARLYLE added, “I’m so excited to be returning to Country mornings and pairing with FISH, whom I instantly had such fun chemistry with."

