Christine McVie (Photo: blueee77 / Shutterstock.com)

FLEETWOOD MAC singer/keyboardist CHRISTINE McVIE died of a massive stroke after being diagnosed with cancer, the family announced.

The 79-year-old songwriter, who died at CHARING CROSS HOSPITAL FULHAM last NOVEMBER 13th, was diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin,” according to her death certificate, which said the performer suffered an ischaemic stroke leading to her death, and large atrial thrombus and atrial fibrillation were also listed. Cancer was noted as the secondary cause of her passing.

At the time of her death, McVIE's family wrote that she died after a "short illness... There are no words to describe our sadness at her passing. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

