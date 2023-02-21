Applications Now Accepted

The BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION (BMAC) and the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) are now accepting applications for ONRAMP, their joint program that provides guaranteed income for 20 young, Black members of the music community in NASHVILLE, including artists and industry professionals. As previously reported (NET NEWS 2/21), the program focuses on improving inclusivity and equity in MUSIC CITY, while empowering the next generation of leaders in the early stages of their careers.

Members are granted access to a variety of development opportunities, industry exposure, mentoring, membership panels, and live tentpole events. Each participant will receive a $1,000 monthly stipend for one year.

To qualify, you must identify as AFRICAN AMERICAN, demonstrate financial need, and be a resident of the greater NASHVILLE metro area. Interested candidates can view the complete list of qualifications and apply here before the APRIL 28th deadline.

