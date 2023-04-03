Adding Spice To KMVQ

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO are starting to use CTC PRODUCTIONS, VIVRANT LLC and SUPERADIO NETWORKS' content and show prep service ENCHILADA.

ENCHILADA show prep offers custom audio services to radio stations, including listener audio, dedications, requests, testimonials, trending topic listener reactions and trivia participation featuring the service's creative writing services and voice actors.

KMVQ PD JAZZY JIM ARCHER commented, “It’s refreshing to have a service that I can depend on to bring fresh actors that are always prepared and content that wows my listeners on Big Bay Mornings.”

For affiliation information, contact SUPERADIO or KEITH ELLIOT.

