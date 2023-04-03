Brooks

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT has announced that AIMEE BROOKS has been promoted to Nights after recently filling in during the time slot at the station. She is replacing "SCREAMIN'" SCOTT RANDALL, who moved down the hall to take over Afternoons on BEASLEY's sister station, Classic Rock WCSX (NET NEWS 1/3/23).

WRIF PD JADE SPRINGART said, “AIMEE is a great addition to the WRIF lineup. We are thrilled to have her steer the airwaves weeknights from 7 p.m. to midnight! Her creativity, knowledge of rock n’ roll and personality are the perfect fit for WRIF.”

BROOKS said, “I am beyond grateful to be a part of the legendary WRIF team. I’ve dreamt of this moment since the beginning of my career. I’d like to express my undying gratitude to JADE SPRINGART for her constant support and bringing me on board. I look forward to spending my evenings on DETROIT's Riff!"

