Most Added

Kudos to RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN for landing the most added single at Country Radio this week with "Bury Me In Georgia." The song picks up 70 first-week adds among MEDIABASE stations, joining 14 stations that were already playing it prior to its impact date.

Also showing a strong first week is CAPITOL NASHVILLE's DARIUS RUCKER, who's new single, "Fires Don't Start Themselves," launches with 64 adds. This week's third new Country single, CONNER SMITH's "Creek Don't Rise," debuts with a total of 56 stations, 48 of them new this week for THE VALORY MUSIC CO. artist.

