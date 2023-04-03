Giving Honors

NRG MEDIA News/Talk KLIN-AM/FM/LINCOLN, NE earned top honors in five categories at the MIDWEST JOURNALIST CONFERENCE for Medium Market Radio division, including five first place SEVAREID AWARDS.

This is the fifth year in a row that the station has taken the top spot for Newscast.

Said NRG MEDIA LINCOLN GM AMI GRAHAM, “Day after day, the KLIN team amazes me with their ability to entertain and inform. It is wonderful to have their contributions to the community recognized with top honors."

The SEVAREID AWARDS are presented by the MIDWEST BROADCAST JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION and named after NORTH DAKOTA-born and UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA alum ERIC SEVAREID, best known for his work as a correspondent for CBS Radio and Television.

For the complete list of awards, go here.

