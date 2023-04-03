John Fisher

HUBBARD BROADCASTING Triple A KPNW/SEATTLE is adding JOHN FISHER to its onair lineup weekdays from 10a to 3p, starting APRIL 10th.

Said HUBBARD SEATTLE OM SCOTT MAHALICK, “We are pleased to welcome JOHN FISHER, a familiar trusted voice in the PACIFIC NORTHWEST. His unique perspective of storytelling makes your listening experience much more interesting.”

FISHER has been a SEATTLE radio mainstay for almost 30 years since arriving from CHICAGO in the early '90s to join KMTT (103.7 THE MOUNTAIN).

Said JOHN on returning to the airwaves, “I wasn’t over radio, I was just over safe, predictable, cookie-cutter radio. As soon as I heard KPNW, I knew I had to be a part of this adventure.

“I know there’s a pent-up passion for this kind of music mix on local radio because people come up to me and tell me that all the time. I am still kind of stunned that I get a chance once again to put it all together every workday for music lovers in the PACIFIC NORTHWEST. You can tell your friends it’s safe to listen to the radio again!”

